Trump attacks ‘vicious’ media for speculating that Melania had left him during her public absence

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to attack the media for its “unfair” and “vicious” coverage of first lady Melania Trump during her recovery from kidney surgery.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Trump tweeted. “During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

Trump continued with a follow-up tweet saying, “…Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

Trump’s tweets come after rumors have swirled around the first lady’s whereabouts. Melania had not been seen in public for several weeks afte undergoing a minor kidney procedure. Some of the rumors have included that the first lady was not doing well after the surgery and that she was planning to leave Trump.