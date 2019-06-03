The giant orange Trump baby blimp that the president says makes him ‘feel unwelcome’ is making an appearance for his state visit to the UK

caption The Trump baby blimp, in London in July 2018. source Reuters

A giant Donald Trump baby balloon which the president said made him “feel unwelcome” is being raised again for his state visit.

The Stop Trump Coalition announced the 20-foot inflatable infant will go up on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. ET) in Parliament Square, central London.

Air Force One landed in Britain on Monday morning, commencing the three-day visit where Trump will meet the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The balloon was last raised in London when Trump visited in July 2018. At the time, Trump told The Sun: “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London.”

A giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as a diaper-wearing baby, which he said makes him “feel unwelcome,” will be raised again in London to mark his state visit on Monday.

The 20-foot balloon first appeared over Westminster, near the Houses of Parliament, when the US president last visited London, on July 13, 2018.

caption Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The Stop Trump Coalition, which manages the balloon, told Business Insider on Monday that the blimp will rise again at 9:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

As many as 250,000 people protested against Trump’s visit in July 2018.

caption The Trump baby blimp. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit from Monday to Wednesday.

He will also take tea with Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne, at Clarence House and attend a dinner at the US Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday evening.

caption The Trump Baby balloon in Buenos Aires, Argentina. source Reuters

Trump has hinted he may meet with Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister, and Nigel Farage, an anti-establishment figure seen as the architect of Brexit.

Farage described the balloon as “the biggest insult to a sitting US President ever” in a tweet in July last year.

Trump will also host an event in Portsmouth, in southern England, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The balloon cost £5,000 ($6,300) to make. It was the idea of Matt Bonner, 36, from London. It also followed Trump to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

caption The Trump baby blimp symbol was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover, on England’s southern coast on Sunday. source Getty

Leo Murray, who spearheaded the blimp project, told Business Insider in April they were toying with the idea of a hot-air balloon which would be five times the size, This appears not to have come to pass.

Ajuub Faraji, one of the Trump blimp spokesmen, said in an emailed statement on Monday: