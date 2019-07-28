Democrats are suggesting people flip the script in response to Trump’s racially-charged tweets — unfollow and ignore

caption U.S. President Trump speaks to the news media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington source Reuters

After another round of President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking the city of Baltimore and Representative Elijah Cummings, along with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her San Francisco district, some high-ranking politicians are suggesting it’s time to ignore the president.

In an interview Sunday morning with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, New York Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio said Trump uses a “bait and switch” tactic on Twitter that Democrats “fall into,” when the party should be talking about issues affecting working Americans, such as Trump’s tax cuts that most Americans believe benefit the wealthy and corporations.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Pres. Trump is “trying to distract people” with his tweets. “Everyone goes chasing after those tweets, he keeps the attention off the thing we should be talking about.” https://t.co/J6DE7piwlz pic.twitter.com/v2fGOODoBV — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2019

“He wants to keep attention off that, so with the racial appeal, the constant controversy with something that we all go chasing after,” de Blasio, who is polling at less than 1 percent, told Stephanopoulos. “Democrats do it as much as Republicans, media, everyone goes chasing after those tweets. He keeps the attention off the thing we should be talking about. Democrats can’t fall into the trap. And sometimes, bluntly, George, we are too much.”

Read more: ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one’: The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board rails against Trump in a scathing column

The mayor isn’t the only prominent Democrat suggesting that ignoring Trump’s Twitter presence may be the right path forward. Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut tweeted Sunday morning that he was unfollowing Trump.

“I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop,” Murphy tweeted. “I can’t believe I just typed that.”

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop. I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

Murphy and de Blasio join a chorus of Democrats who have denounced Trump’s tweets over the past month, which include racist rhetoric directed at freshman Democratic congresswomen, who Trump tweeted should “go back” to their countries, despite three out of four being born in the US.