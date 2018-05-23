Actor Robert De Niro says he has banned Trump from all locations of his swanky restaurant chain that’s beloved by the rich and famous

caption President Donald Trump may be banned from Nobu. source Henry Hargreaves/Facebook

Actor Robert De Niro says that President Donald Trump is banned from dining at any of swanky restaurant chain Nobu’s more than 30 locations around the world.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, De Niro said he would “never let Trump into any of the Nobu restaurants.” The actor cofounded Nobu with chef Nobu Matsuhisa in 1993. Since then, the swanky Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain has grown into an empire with restaurants and hotels around the world.

“I don’t care what he likes,” De Niro said of Trump in the Daily Mail interview. “If he walked into a restaurant I was in – I’d walk out.”

Matsuhisa expressed a different sentiment – one that indicates the president may have a chance to dine at Nobu yet.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!” Matsuhisa said.

While De Niro may want to ban Trump from visiting Nobu now, the president has reportedly visited the restaurant in the past. In November 2013, Trump dined at Nobu Moscow with Russian elites, Bloomberg reported.

Other noted Nobu diners include Ivanka Trump and Rosie O’Donnell. The pair had a chance meeting at a New York City Nobu location in October 2016, during which the pair talked “mother 2 mother,” according to a tweet from O’Donnell.

De Niro heavily criticized Trump throughout his campaign and presidency.

“He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bulls— artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” De Niro said in footage from 2016.