In a flurry of angry St Patrick's Day tweets, Trump bashes GM, John McCain, and SNL

By
Ellen Cranley, Business Insider US
-

President Donald Trump spent the early part of his St. Patrick’s Day making waves on Twitter, taking aim at a number of people and issues that he had also sounded off on the day before.

Trump started the morning by slamming “Saturday Night Live” for its repeated jokes about his presidency, even calling for federal regulation of the comedy show in a pair of tweets.

The show had aired a rerun the night before that featured a sketch depicting what life would be like if he had never become president.

Trump lamented that “SNL” and other late-night shows “can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences.”

Targeting the late Republican Sen. John McCain on Twitter for the second time in two days nearly seven months after the senator’s death, writing that he was McCain “last in his class,” and that he shared an unverified dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia with the FBI and multiple media outlets.

The tweets earned Trump his second hit back from the senator’s eldest daughter, Meghan, who quoted Trump’s tweet and added: “my father lives rent free in your head.”

Trump’s feed wasn’t without some St. Patrick’s Day cheer, as he shared a picture of him receiving shamrocks from Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

In response to Fox News’ announcement that it was canceling a new episode of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” after its host Jeanine Pirro’s controversial remarks a week earlier that suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar wearing a hijab was “antithetical to the United States constitution.”

Trump in part mentioned a conspiratorial idea that the “Radical Left Democrats” are working together to “silence a majority of our country” by affecting conservative media.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson told INSIDER.

The president then continued his tear by calling out United Auto Workers Local 1112 President David Green to “get his act together and produce,” Trump wrote that General Motors “let our Country down” by shutting down the Lordstown plant, where it made the Chevy Cruze.

“I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done!” he wrote.

The tweet calling Green out appeared to be an advance on his tweeted demand the day before, in which he urged, “Time is of the essence!”