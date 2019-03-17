In a flurry of angry St Patrick’s Day tweets, Trump bashes GM, John McCain, and SNL

President Donald Trump spent the early part of his St. Patrick’s Day on Twitter, taking aim at the late Sen. John McCain, Fox News, “Saturday Night Live,” and GM.

Trump started the morning by slamming “Saturday Night Live” for its repeated jokes about his presidency, even calling for federal regulation of the comedy show in a pair of tweets.

Trump also attacked late Republican Sen. John McCain, writing McCain was “last in his class,” and that he shared an unverified dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia with the FBI and multiple media outlets.

President Donald Trump spent the early part of his St. Patrick’s Day making waves on Twitter, taking aim at a number of people and issues that he had also sounded off on the day before.

Trump started the morning by slamming “Saturday Night Live” for its repeated jokes about his presidency, even calling for federal regulation of the comedy show in a pair of tweets.

….Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The show had aired a rerun the night before that featured a sketch depicting what life would be like if he had never become president.

Trump lamented that “SNL” and other late-night shows “can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences.”

Read more: Trump seemingly threatens ‘SNL’ with federal investigation over critical sketch

Targeting the late Republican Sen. John McCain on Twitter for the second time in two days nearly seven months after the senator’s death, writing that he was McCain “last in his class,” and that he shared an unverified dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia with the FBI and multiple media outlets.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The tweets earned Trump his second hit back from the senator’s eldest daughter, Meghan, who quoted Trump’s tweet and added: “my father lives rent free in your head.”

Read more: Meghan McCain swiped at Trump after he attacked her late father for the second day in a row: ‘No one will ever love you the way they loved my father’

Trump’s feed wasn’t without some St. Patrick’s Day cheer, as he shared a picture of him receiving shamrocks from Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

In response to Fox News’ announcement that it was canceling a new episode of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” after its host Jeanine Pirro’s controversial remarks a week earlier that suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar wearing a hijab was “antithetical to the United States constitution.”

Trump in part mentioned a conspiratorial idea that the “Radical Left Democrats” are working together to “silence a majority of our country” by affecting conservative media.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson told INSIDER.

Read more: Trump commands Fox News to air Jeanine Pirro’s show after the network skipped an episode following comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab

The president then continued his tear by calling out United Auto Workers Local 1112 President David Green to “get his act together and produce,” Trump wrote that General Motors “let our Country down” by shutting down the Lordstown plant, where it made the Chevy Cruze.

“I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done!” he wrote.

Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce. G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The tweet calling Green out appeared to be an advance on his tweeted demand the day before, in which he urged, “Time is of the essence!”