State and FBI investigators are reportedly probing allegations that Trump’s golf club gave fake green cards to undocumented workers

The FBI and New Jersey prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether management at President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club provided unauthorized immigrants with fake green cards.

An attorney representing two women who said they worked illegally at Trump’s club has shared evidence with prosecutors and federal agents, according to the New York Daily News.

The women’s allegations were first reported by The New York Times earlier this month. They said managers were aware of their immigration status and willing to produce fake documents.

Two women recently came forward publicly to declare they had worked illegally at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, when both were undocumented.

The women’s attorney, Anibal Romero, told the Daily News on Friday that he met with investigators from the state attorney general’s office and handed over fraudulent green cards and Social Security numbers that management officials at the club gave to his clients, Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz.

Romero also said met with FBI agents after reaching out to the office of the special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Romero said Mueller’s office told him the matter wasn’t in its jurisdiction, but FBI agents in New Jersey soon reached out, telling him they had received a referral from Mueller’s office.

The allegations from Morales and Diaz were first reported by The New York Times earlier this month.

In an interview with The Times, Morales said she knew she wasn’t the only unauthorized immigrant who works for the president. She said she found Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants offensive.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, and the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” she said. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”

Morales also said managers at the golf resort tried to implement new “immigration compliance” rules after Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, but that she was just told to obtain new forged documents.

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

But the organization previously responded to Morales and Diaz’s comments in The Times, saying in a statement that the company uses “very strict hiring practices.”

“If an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately,” said Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization’s senior vice president for marketing and corporate communications.

Romero said Morales and Diaz were afraid to speak out for fear of retribution, but any punishment against them for the practices would be an incorrect response.

“This was a practice and pattern,” Romero said. “My clients felt like they were trapped and they felt like the fake documents could be used against them.”

Trump’s businesses have come under scrutiny for hiring practices before. Legal documents and first-hand accounts describe the regular hiring of unauthorized immigrants at Trump Tower in New York City and at his modeling agency.

