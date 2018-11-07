‘That’s such a racist question’: Trump lashes out at black reporter who asked whether his rhetoric emboldened white nationalists

President Donald Trump accused the PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who is black, of asking a racist question during a press conference on Wednesday.

Alcindor had asked Trump whether his recent embrace of the label “nationalist” emboldened white nationalists across the US.

Trump held a press conference one day after the midterm elections, which saw Democrats take back the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who is black, of asking a “racist question” about whether his rhetoric emboldened white nationalists.

Alcindor asked Trump whether his recent embrace of the label “nationalist” emboldened white nationalists across the country.

In response, Trump assailed Alcindor and touted his poll numbers among African-Americans.

“That’s such a racist question … Let me tell you, it’s a racist question,” he said. “I love our country. I do. You have nationalists. You have globalists. I also love the world. And I don’t mind helping the world, but we have to straighten out our country first. We have a lot of problems. But to say that, what you say is so insulting to me. It’s a very terrible thing that you said.”

Trump made the remarks during a press conference one day after the 2018 midterm elections, which saw Democrats take back the House of Representatives and Republicans hold the Senate.

In a series of combative exchanges, Trump slammed Democrats, Republicans who distanced themselves from him during the midterms, and reporters.

He lashed out at CNN’s Jim Acosta in particular, whom he called a “rude, terrible person” after a question about Trump’s rhetoric on the migrant caravan traveling to the southern US border.

“I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump said. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

Watch a clip of Trump’s remarks below: