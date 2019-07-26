Trump blasts Apple’s request for Mac Pro parts from China to be exempt from tariffs, saying it should move production back to the US

source Apple

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that components from China for Apple’s new Mac Pro computer will not be exempt from tariffs.

In his tweet, he encouraged Apple to make the product in the United States.

Apple previously produced the Mac Pro at a facility in Texas, but it recently shifted production to China, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

President Trump’s tweet comes after Bloomberg reported that Apple had asked the administration to omit parts for the Mac Pro from tariffs on Chinese imports.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he will not make the components for Apple’s new Mac Pro exempt from tariffs on imports from China.

“Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” he tweeted on Friday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Apple had asked the Trump administration to omit parts for its new Mac Pro from tariffs on goods imported from China. That report cited public filings which indicated that Apple had requested that components such as the Mac Pro’s stainless steel frame, optional wheels, internal cables and circuit boards, and power supply to be exempt from the tariffs. Those filings didn’t mention the Mac Pro by name.

Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Apple recently shifted its production of the Mac Pro, which had been the only major Apple product to be produced in the US, from Texas to China. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported the production shift last month.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of Apple’s most popular products, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, were previously spared from tariffs imposed on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods last September. Back then, President Trump also encouraged Apple to make its products in the US in a tweet addressing concerns that Apple’s products could become more expensive as a result of the tariffs.

Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China – but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

The comments come amidst ongoing trade discourse between the United States and China. During the G20 summit in June, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to reopen discussions to resolve the trade war that had been going on since last year.

But earlier this month, Trump also suggested that there’s still “a long way to go” before the trade dispute is resolved. “We have a long way to go as far as tariffs where China is concerned,” he said in a Cabinet meeting at the White House on July 16, as Business Insider’s sister publication Markets Insider reported. “If we want, we have another $325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want.”

Apple unveiled the $6,000 Mac Pro during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, marking the first time the desktop computer had been updated since its predecessor debuted in 2013. The computer features an all-new modular design that can easily be upgraded, and Apple is selling a $1,000 stand and $5,000 monitor to go with it. The company has not specified a release date for the Mac Pro beyond saying that it will be available to order in the fall.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.