‘I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot’: Trump says airplanes are becoming ‘too complex to fly’ as the UK, China, and other nations ground the Boeing 737 Max 8

caption President Donald Trump. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has spoken out following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board.

Both that crash and the Lion Air crash in October that killed 189 people involved a Boeing 737 Max 8 that plunged minutes after takeoff. The causes of both crashes are under investigation.

On Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter that “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly.”

As several airlines and aviation authorities around the world have grounded their Boeing 737 Max fleets, President Donald Trump spoke out about the plane that’s been connected to two recent deadly crashes.

“Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly,” the president said on Twitter on Tuesday morning. “Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are….”

He finished the tweet about 12 minutes later.

“….needed, and the complexity creates danger,” he continued. “All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!”

Read more: The UK, China, and other countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 after its 2 deadly crashes – here’s who’s taken action so far

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed several minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board, including eight Americans.

That crash had similarities to the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in October. That plane, also a 737 Max 8, crashed into the Java Sea 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board.

The causes of both crashes are under investigation.

The 737 Max has been described by airline consultants as overloaded with features. Ross Aimer, CEO of the airline consulting and legal firm Aero Consulting Experts, told Business Insider that Boeing is renowned for its safe aircraft but that the 737 Max has “some stability issues.”

“Boeing has always made fantastic, safe aircraft,” Aimer said. “But in the case of 737, a simple way to describe it is: How many times can you modify your old 1980s Honda Civic? This is basically what Boeing is doing with the 737.

“It was a very safe airplane for many, many years, and the most popular commercial jet in service today,” Aimer said. “However, 50 years ago, when Boeing initially designed 737-100 for Lufthansa, it was totally a different airplane. Now it has evolved into something else.”

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

….needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

Now read: