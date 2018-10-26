Trump blames ‘bomb stuff’ for slowing GOP momentum in midterms

President Donald Trump suggested a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures have distracted the media from “talking politics” ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures have distracted the media from “talking politics” ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, saying it has slowed Republican momentum.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

So far, package have been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and billionaire George Soros.