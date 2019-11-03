Trump just got booed again at a UFC fight in New York City

caption U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to watch a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. source Reuters

President Donald Trump got loudly booed for the second time this week when he took his seats at a UFC match in New York City on Saturday.

Trump also received loud cheers and applause, and his overall reception was slightly warmer than during the World Series game in Washington, DC, days earlier.

Saturday’s UFC event was headlined by a battle between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masdival for a new belt named BMF – “Baddest Motherf—er Belt,” which Trump later held.

President Donald Trump was greeted by a loud mixture of boos and cheers when he arrived for a UFC match in his hometown of New York City on Saturday.

It was the second time in a week that the president was booed at a sporting event, though reception on Saturday night was warmer than at the World Series in Washington, DC, just days earlier.

This time, Trump received audible cheers and applause when he took his seats at Madison Square Garden. There were also no audible “lock him up” chants, according to a pool report, as there were at the World Series.

The crowd at MSG as Trump takes his seat for the UFC fights pic.twitter.com/9ACcWCispp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 3, 2019

But videos quickly circulated on Twitter revealing heavy boos and jeering from some parts of the venue.

Trump could be seen pumping his fist while he sat and waited for the first fight to begin, the pool report said. He attended the match with his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Republican Reps. Peter King and Mark Meadows.

Throughout the event, Trump could be seen waving to the crowd, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.