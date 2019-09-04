Trump says Boris Johnson ‘knows how to win’ less than a day after his devastating Brexit defeat in Parliament

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Boris Johnson “knows how to win,” despite the fact the British prime minister just suffered a major defeat in Parliament regarding his Brexit plans.

“Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him, he’s going to be ok,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

This came after Parliament voted to take control of the legislative agenda to thwart Johnson from going forward with a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Parliament also voted in favor of a bill to block a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, representing yet another defeat for Johnson.

“He’s going at it … he’s in there fighting, and he knows how to win,” Trump said of Johnson while speaking to reporters.

On Tuesday, Johnson lost his first vote as prime minister as well as his majority in and control of Parliament. Johnson is now the leader of a minority government in Parliament.

British lawmakers on Tuesday night voted 328 to 301 to take control of the legislative agenda as part of a broader effort to block Johnson, who’s been prime minister for just a few weeks, from moving forward with a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Over 20 members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party defected and voted against him. These 21 rebel lawmakers, who collectively served for 350 years as Conservative MPs, were subsequently expelled from the party’s ranks. Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, was among those kicked out.

Johnson suffered another defeat on Wednesday as lawmakers voted in favor of a bill to block a no-deal Brexit – 327 votes to 299.

The bill forces Johnson to seek an extension that goes beyond the October 31 Brexit deadline in the absence of a deal with the European Union on the UK’s exit.

Johnson in response to this defeat called on lawmakers to support his call for a snap election on October 15, which Parliament will vote on Wednesday night.