Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren’s plan to break up Facebook and Google by saying they support her

President Trump responded to a proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren to break up big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Trump said “there’s tremendous dishonesty” at the tech companies, but stopped short of endorsing a major break up.

Trump also railed against Twitter for perceived bias against conservatives, which was not part of Warren’s break up proposal.

President Donald Trump responded to a proposal from Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren about breaking up large tech companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook in an interview published Tuesday.

Trump told far-right news outlet Breitbart that the large tech companies are “a hundred percent steered against” Republicans, signaling he sympathizes with proposals to break them up.

“Actually it’s incredible that I won the election because you know it was so rigged against me,” he said. ‘It wasn’t Russians. Russia collusion was a delusion. But what there is, is there was collusion between the Democrats and these tech companies.”

Read more: Elizabeth Warren says she wants to break up big tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Facebook

Warren proposed the break up of major tech companies last week, which would force large companies to split from some subsidiaries. Warren specifically suggested that Amazon split from Whole Foods, Facebook split from WhatsApp and Instagram, and Google split from Nest.

The plan’s goal is to create what Warren’s campaign described as a leveling of the playing field for companies competing against rivals that have grown too large.

Trump told Breitbart he is aware of the push to break up the tech giants, but stopped short of backing any kind of plan.

“I understand a lot of people wanting to look into it. I mean normally I’d like to say let it be free, let it all be free, but it’s not free,” Trump said of potentially dismantling major tech companies. “It’s really run by a small number of people.”

“A lot of people are talking about breaking them up. They’re dishonest, there’s tremendous dishonesty,” Trump added. “And it’s really all steered toward the Republicans and the conservative movement. It’s a hundred percent steered against.”

Trump, who routinely uses Twitter to air grievances or steer the political conversation, also said the social media platform “is terrible for conservatives,” adding, “Twitter’s horrible what they’re doing to people, they’re blanking them out.”

Twitter was not named in Warren’s proposal.

As for Warren, Trump dismissed the Massachusetts senator’s role attempt to become the main candidate behind a proposal to break up big tech, suggesting the companies she is attacking favor her over others.

“Isn’t it funny? Elizabeth Warren called for their total breakup,” Trump said. “I do smile though, they’re so protective of her.”