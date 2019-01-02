Trump rants about the government shutdown, stock market ‘glitches,’ Tom Cruise, and more during wild Cabinet meeting

caption President Donald Trump held a freewheeling Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that touched on everything from the shutdown to Syria. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He spoke with the press for roughly an hour-and-a-half during the meeting.

Trump hit on topics including the government shutdown, border wall, Sen. Mitt Romney, the military withdrawal from Syria, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, the stock market, and more.

President Donald Trump kicked off 2019 with a wild, scattershot Cabinet meeting Wednesday that hit on topics ranging from funding the long-promised wall on the US-Mexico broader to the similarities between US generals and Tom Cruise.

During the roughly hour-and-a-half long meeting in the White House, Trump took questions from reporters after a relatively quiet holiday break.

The president weighed in on a variety of topics, including: