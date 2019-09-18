See how smoggy downtown LA was the day before Trump is expected to demolish California’s attempts to tackle auto emissions

caption Thick smog obscured the mountains from downtown LA on Tuesday. On Monday, you could see the mountains. source Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

President Donald Trump visited to Los Angeles Tuesday, and the smog in the city concealed the usually picturesque backdrop of mountains from downtown LA, one day before his administration is expected to challenge California’s ability to tackle emissions in the state.

California is ranked as having the worst air quality in the US, according to the 2019 “State of the Air” report conducted by the American Lung Association, which compiled pollution data from 2015 to 2017.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra defended the state’s need for tougher standards, and told The New York Times that the state intends to file a lawsuit to protect its environmental policies.

LOS ANGELES – President Donald Trump landed in Los Angeles Tuesday for a series of fundraisers in the state for his reelection campaign.

The smog in the city concealed the usually picturesque backdrop of mountains in downtown LA – one day before his administration is expected to roll back California’s ability to tackle emissions in the state.

The Trump administration is set to abolish the state’s auto emission policies, even though “tailpipe pollution is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States,” The New York Times reported.

caption A US Marine Corps V2 Osprey aircraft transporting government personnel flies over the greater Los Angeles, California, area during President Donald Trump’s visit on September 17, 2019. source REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Los Angeles has a history of unlivable conditions due to air pollution, and was previously ranked the smoggiest city in 2010 and 2011, according to Environment America.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra defended the state’s need for tougher standards, which were made in response to the previously harsh environmental conditions. He told The Times that the state intends to file a lawsuit against the White House to protect their environmental policies.

“While the White House clings to the past, automakers and American families embrace cleaner cars,” he told The Times in an email, adding that the state’s strict environmental policies are “achievable, science-based, and a boon for hardworking American families and public health.”