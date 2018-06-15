Trump called a female reporter ‘obnoxious’ and told her to be ‘quiet’

President Donald Trump on Friday called a female reporter “obnoxious” as she attempted to ask him a question outside of the White House.

Weijia Jiang of CBS News said on Twitter she was the reporter Trump directed these comments at.

Trump’s Friday morning comments toward Jiang were not the first time he’s lambasted a female reporter.

President Donald Trump on Friday called a female reporter “obnoxious” as she attempted to ask him a question outside of the White House.

As journalists shouted questions at the president, he pointed to someone off screen said, “Quiet.”

Trump then said, “She’s so, she’s so obnoxious.”

The moment was captured on video.

“Quiet!” President Trump says to a reporter: “She’s so obnoxious. Quiet.” pic.twitter.com/nZE0bUPGoP — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018

Weijia Jiang of CBS News said on Twitter she was the reporter Trump directed these comments at.

“[Trump] said this about me when I was pressing him about why he declared the nuclear threat from North Korea was already ‘over’… a question he has YET to answer,” Jiang tweeted.

Jiang was seemingly referring to a tweet from Trump earlier this week in which he claimed North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat after he signed an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, North Korea pledged to work toward full denuclearization. But the document Trump signed is vaguely worded, and critics contend it does not provide enough specifics in terms of how the US will verify the denuclearization process in North Korea. Meanwhile, North Korea still has nuclear weapons.

Trump’s Friday morning comments toward Jiang were not the first time he’s lambasted a female reporter. During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump repeatedly attacked MSNBC’s Katy Tur, singling her out during rallies.