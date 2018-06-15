Trump says jailing of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is ‘very unfair’ and asks, ‘What about Comey and Crooked Hillary?’

President Donald Trump called the jailing of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort “very unfair” on Twitter.

A federal judge revoked Manafort’s bail and jailed him after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering.

He faces over two dozen charges relating to bank fraud, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice.

President Donald Trump reacted to the Friday jailing of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, calling it “unfair” in a tweet.

Manafort is a subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign involvement in it, and is one of 19 people Mueller has indicted on criminal charges so far in his investigation.

“Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair!” Trump said.

Manafort was not actually sentenced to a term in prison, but was jailed for violating the conditions of his $10 million bail. Manafort was out on supervised release after pleading not guilty to over 20 charges including bank fraud, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice.

On June 5, he and his associate Konstantin Kilimnik were hit with additional criminal charges for witness tampering and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses after prosecutors in Manafort’s case accused Kilimnik of trying to illegally influence witnesses set to testify in Manafort’s case.

Manafort will now stay in custody pending his trial.