Trump calls Theresa May ‘foolish’ and her ambassador to the US a ‘very stupid guy’

Trump launches a new attack on Theresa May and her ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch.

He describes May’s handling of Brexit as a “disaster” and Darroch as “wacky.”

The row has caused a major diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

May’s government insists it will stand by its ambassador in the face of Trump’s comments.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

LONDON – Donald Trump has described Theresa May’s handling of Brexit as “foolish” and a “disaster,” and launched another attack on the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, labeling him a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.”

The US President on Tuesday renewed his criticisms of May’s handling of Brexit negotiations with the European Union, tweeting: “told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

He also doubled down on his criticism of the UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, who he described as “the wacky Ambassador” and not “someone we are thrilled with.”

Darroch is at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about the President Trump’s US administration, and shared with UK officials in confidence, were leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the weekend.

In the notes, the UK ambassador to the US said that Trump’s government was “uniquely dysfunctional” and added: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal.

He also described Trump’s presidency as “dysfunctional,” “incompetent,” and “inept.”

Trump on Sunday told reporters in New Jersey that Darroch “has not served the UK well, I can tell you that” and adding: “We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well.

“So I can understand it, and I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

He also insisted that the White House would refuse to work with Darroch.

The comments risk a major diplomatic row between the two countries, with May’s government insisting that it will stand by its ambassador.

The foreign office minister Alan Duncan condemned the leak on Monday, and said the UK would be fully investigating the source, with the possibility of a full criminal investigation taking place.

“If evidence of criminality is found then yes the police could be involved,” Duncan told members of Parliament.

Senior figures in the UK government have also raised the possibility that a hostile state, such as Russia, may be behind the leak.

The Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told The Sun Newspaper: “Of course it would be massively concerning if it was the act of a foreign, hostile state.”

“They are going to follow all avenues of inquiry to try to understand how this happened. That’s something that will be considered.”

Here are Trump’s tweets about May and Darroch

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019