Trump 2020 campaign awkwardly backtracks on 5G statement after discovering it contradicts White House policy

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign backtracked on a statement on 5G wireless technology after it appeared to contradict Trump administration policy on the matter.

Trump 2020 press secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently advocated for a “5G wholesale market” in a statement to Politico, echoing statements made by Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Trump advisers like Larry Kudlow have pushed against government intervention into 5G amid fears of the nationalization of the technology.

The Trump campaign has now walked back on McEnany’s earlier statement and says there’s “no daylight between the White House and the campaign” on this issue.

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign had to walk back a statement on 5G wireless technology after it seemingly advocated for a position opposite to the White House on this issue.

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, has been pushing for a plan that would involve a nationwide “wholesale 5G network that is a model for the world.”

The Trump campaign appeared to push for this model in a recent statement to the press.

“A 5G wholesale market would drive down costs and provide access to millions of Americans who are currently underserved,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Politico on Friday. “This is in line with President Trump’s agenda to benefit all Americans, regardless of geography.”

5G technology is not widely available as of yet, and Parscale believes pushing for a nationalized system could help win over rural voters who want faster internet, Axios reported.

Read more: What is 5G, how fast is it, and when is it coming?

As Business Insider recently reported, 5G is “next-generation, super-fast wireless technology has become a real, tangible thing that people can actually use … Right now, only a tiny number of people across a very limited spread of locations have access to 5G. For most of us, 5G is still a mystery, full of tantalizing promise but few details.”

But there are members of the Trump administration, particularly economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who are wary of the government intervening in 5G as private companies like Verizon and AT&T build it out.

Correspondingly, the CEO of the private wireless company Rivada has pushed for a similar idea to Parscale. As Axios reported, Peter Thiel and Karl Rove, who both have close ties to the Republican party, have invested in Rivada.

Read more: Trump’s rejection of ‘socialism’ makes America weak in the fight for 5G against China’s Huawei

In this context, the Trump campaign told Axios, “Brad Parscale has expressed his views on 5G as his own personal opinions. He has no financial interest in Rivada or any 5G provider.”

And contradicting her earlier statement to Politico, McEnany then added, “The White House sets the policy on 5G and all issues. Naturally, the campaign fully supports the president’s priorities and his policy agenda. There is no daylight between the White House and the campaign.”

Trump tweeted about 5G in late February, stating, I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind.”

The president added there’s “no reason” the US should be “lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future.”

“I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies,” Trump went on to say. “We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!”