Trump campaign bans Bloomberg News from its events because the company won’t investigate Michael Bloomberg or other 2020 Democrats

The Trump campaign on Monday announced it’s banning Bloomberg News from its 2020 events, citing the publication’s refusal to investigate its billionaire owner and 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg or other candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, in a statement said: “The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong … Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events.”

Parscale said this will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News “publicly rescinds its decision.”

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, recently hopped in the 2020 race, making his presence known via a massive, $37 million ad buy.

John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, in late November sent a note to staffers on how the publication would cover the race given the billionaire founder was now a candidate.

Micklethwait said the news site will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

“We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him,” Micklethwait added. “If other credible journalistic institutions publish investigative work on Mike or the other Democratic candidates, we will either publish those articles in full or summarize them for our readers – and we will not hide them.”

After the Trump campaign’s announcement regarding this policy on Monday, Micklethwait said that the allegation of bias from Parscale “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He added: “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”