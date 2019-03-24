‘Now we FIGHT BACK!’: The Trump re-election campaign is fundraising using the attorney general’s Mueller report summary

The Trump re-election campaign is fundraising using Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings from his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Barr’s 4-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election found that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign did not coordinate with Russia to influence the election.

Shortly after Attorney General William Barr submitted a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings from his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Trump re-election campaign began fundraising off of Barr’s summary.

“NO COLLUSION AND COMPLETE EXONERATION!” a fundraising text sent out by the campaign and posted to Twitter by the Associated Press’ Zeke Miller read. “Dems raised millions off a lie. Now we FIGHT BACK! Donate in the NEXT HOUR and it’ll be QUADRUPLED.”

Currently, there are 15 Democratic candidates looking to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. Trump and allies see the report’s findings, as described by Barr, to be a boon to his re-election efforts.

Mueller identified an online disinformation effort spearheaded by a firm called the Internet Research Agency, and a targeted campaign that waged cyber attacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, obtaining materials later disseminated to the public by WikiLeaks.

The letter said that neither the “Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from the Russian-affiliated officials to assist the Trump campaign.”

Read more: Barr delivers conclusions from Mueller report: ‘While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him’

The letter said that while Mueller did not “draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constitutes obstruction,” Mueller’s report “also does not exonerate” Trump of any criminal conduct.

Barr continued that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Mueller probe for most of its duration, concluded that the special counsel’s findings were “not sufficient” to determine that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

As Trump and those in his orbit celebrate, Democrats are pushing for the full contents of Mueller’s report to be made public, given that the report does not fully “exonerate” Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced he will call Barr to testify before the committee “in the near future” about the findings to resolve what he sees as “very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department” regarding Mueller’s obstruction investigation.