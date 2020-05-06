Companies owned by Donald Trump’s campaign manager have received nearly $40 million from the president’s reelection committees, according to a new report

Companies owned by Brad Parscale – the president’s confident and combative campaign manager – have already collected nearly $40 million this cycle.

Parscale was doing coding and website design for the Trump Organization pre-2016, but from January 2017 to the end of March, he got $38.9 million through those companies, according to FEC filings reviewed for a new HuffPost report.

Most presidential campaign managers make low six figure salaries, with Mike Bloomberg’s being on the high end at $198,547.

Parscale has made some notable purchases, including a Ferarri, a Range Rover, a $400,000 boat, two million dollar condos and a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Beyond a conventional salary, it pays to be in the top ranks of the president’s reelection campaign.

Brad Parscale, President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, has already gotten nearly $40 million paid to his companies through various reelection committees, according to a HuffPost analysis of FEC filings.

The filings show that between January 2017 and the end of March, Parscale’s companies brought in $38.9 million from those committees.

He’s been able to buy a Ferarri, a Range Rover, a $400,000 boat, two million dollar condos and a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to HuffPost.

Parscale did not respond their emailed questions.

“This thing has been a large criminal enterprise. It’s like that scene in the ‘Goodfellas’ after the heist,” Republican consultant Stuart Stevens told HuffPost. “Dishing out furs to mob bosses’ girlfriends and wives.”

Elsewhere, the girlfriend and wife of Trump’s adult sons – Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump – have each been getting $15,000 per month through one of Parscale’s companies, according to another HuffPost report citing two GOP sources identified as informal White House advisers.

Tens of millions in Trump campaign payments for other services go to companies whose beneficiaries are not publicly listed.

From the 2016 campaign, filings showed one of Parscale’s companies got $93.9 million for online ads, fundraising and web design.

It remains unclear how much of the money Parscale is keeping for himself, but according to a New York Times report from earlier this year, he’s told people that his agreement with Trump requires “that he make no more than $700,000 or $800,000 for his campaign work.”

Typically, presidential campaign managers earn salaries in the low six figures.

Then-President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager made $123,908 per year. Faiz Shakir, Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager, earned $156,657.

Even on the high end, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign manager was getting $198,547.