Trump’s campaign manager says the Trump family will become ‘a dynasty that will last for decades,’ creating a ‘new’ Republican Party

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale thinks the Trump family will become “a dynasty that will last for decades.”

At a Republican Party convention in California focused on strategy to make headway for conservatives in the blue state, Parscale noted that the Trump family is “propelling the Republican Party into a new party.”

That “new” Republican Party would “continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in,” Parscale noted.

When pressed on what he meant by “a dynasty,” Parscale said, “I think they are all amazing people with […] amazing capabilities.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign manager has long-term goals for the president and his family: he thinks they’ll become “a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party.”

Brad Parscale made the predication on Saturday at a Republican Party convention in Indian Wells, California, where members of the party gathered to discuss strategy for the GOP to make strides in the overwhelmingly blue state.

He elaborated on what the “new” Republican Party, championed by the Trump family, would entail, noting that it “must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

When asked by reporters whether that meant the Trump children would run for office in the future, Parscale answered vaguely, the Associated Press reports. He said, “I just think they are a dynasty. I think they are all amazing people with […] amazing capabilities.”

A dynasty can refer to a hereditary line of rulers, but it can also refer to a broader succession of family members who play prominent roles in politics, business, or other fields.

caption Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale addresses the crowd before U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire U.S. August 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Read more: NOAA staff were reportedly warned against publicly contradicting Trump about his claim that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama

Considering that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner serve as advisers to the president, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lead the Trump Organization, and Lara Trump works as Parscale’s senior consultant, elements of a Trump dynasty are already in place.

Also at the California convention, Parscale said one of the re-election campaign’s goals was to form a trained volunteer workforce of 2 million people that could help the GOP retake seats in the House of Representatives that switched in the 2018 elections.

Parscale acknowledged that California was “not a swing state” and said it would be the president’s decision whether to campaign in the Democratic stronghold or not. In 2016, Trump lost California by over 4 million votes.

“Many of you are worried that we have written you guys off, that California doesn’t matter,” Parscale told the crowd at the convention, the AP reports. “There’s a lot of work out here to be done.”