Trump says Steve Bannon was one of his ‘best pupils’ 19 months after calling him ‘Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job’

President Donald Trump seems to have reversed his opinion of his former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who he tweeted Friday was “one of my best pupils” and “still a giant Trump fan” who he “loved working with.”

Less than two years ago, when criticzing Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Trump tweeted that “Sloppy” Bannon “cried when he got fired and begged for his job” and was “dumped like a dog by almost everyone.”

In the video Trump captioned with praise for Bannon on Friday, the former executive chairman of Breitbart cast doubt on 2020 candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and called Trump a “great leader as a president” and a “great campaigner.”

In the video Trump captioned on Friday, Bannon criticizes 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with the Democratic Party for “not addressing the central issues in the world today.”

“Donald Trump is not only I think a great leader as president, but he’s an amazing campaigner,” Bannon says in an on-air interview for CNBC’s “Trading Turmoil.” “And I think the Democratic Party’s number one objective is to defeat Donald Trump. I don’t see it on those stages. Maybe it emerges. It hasn’t emerged yet.”

Nice to see that one of my best pupils is still a giant Trump fan. Steve joined me after I won the primaries, but I loved working with him! pic.twitter.com/jRpmdrGYTB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The stance is a sharp turn from what Trump tweeted on January 5, 2018, when he quote tweeted an official GOP mock-up of criticisms toward Michael Wolff’s bestselling book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job,” Trump tweeted. “Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Bannon departed his role at the White House less than a week after the Charlottesville, North Carolina “Unite the Right” rally that resulted in the death of activist Heather Heyer. Trump’s official statement after the riot blamed “many sides,” and was widely criticized for not denouncing white supremacy.

The NAACP called on the Trump administration to fire Bannon, referred to as a “well-known white supremacist leader,” and Bannon reportedly resigned in lieu of being fired. He briefly returned to his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the far-right outlet he co-founded.