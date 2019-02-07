caption Trump lived in the five-bedroom house until he was 4. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

President Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York City is for sale for $2.9 million.

The five-bedroom Tudor-style house is on a quiet street in Jamaica Estates, an affluent neighborhood in Queens about a 40-minute drive from Manhattan.

It was last sold for $2.14 million in 2017 and was even once listed on Airbnb.

President Donald Trump’s New York City childhood home, where he lived until he was 4 years old, has hit the market for $2.9 million.

The five-bedroom, Tudor-style house sits on a quiet, leafy street in Jamaica Estates, an affluent residential neighborhood in Queens. It was built by the president’s father, Fred Trump, in 1940, according to Compass real estate.

“President Trump was brought to 85-15 Wareham Place as an infant directly after his birth, and this is the address listed on his birth certificate,” reads the property description. The broker is Edward Hickey of Compass.

The house last changed hands in 2017, when the previous owner, real estate investor Michael Davis, sold it for $2.14 million to Trump Birth House LLC, according to The New York Post.

In August 2017, the house was even listed on Airbnb – for $725 a night, The Post reported.

Here’s a look inside.

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York City is up for sale $2.9 million.

source Google Maps

Trump lived in the five-bedroom house until he was 4 years old.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The home was last sold in 2017 to a limited liability company called Trump Birth House LLC for $2.14 million.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It’s tucked away on a quiet street in the Queens neighborhood of Jamaica Estates.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Jamaica Estates is an affluent neighborhood about a 40-minute drive from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

source Google Maps

It’s filled with stately homes and wide, tree-lined streets.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Trump has described the neighborhood an “oasis.” He told The New York Times in 2015 that it was “safe” and “very family oriented.”

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The five-bedroom, 2,500-square-foot Tudor-style home was built by the president’s father, Fred Trump, in 1940.

source Compass

It includes a finished basement, an enclosed patio, a five-car driveway, and a two-car garage.

source Compass

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Trump can be seen in one of the living areas.

source Compass

The home features arched doorways, hardwood floors, and “old world charm,” according to the listing.

source Compass

It was once listed on Airbnb, back in August 2017, for $725 per night.

source Compass

