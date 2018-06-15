Trump is slapping tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods — here’s the full list of products that will get hit

- source
- Reuters
- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.
- The US Trade Representative’s office said the tariffs will be implemented in two parts.
- The tariffs focus on industrial parts, vehicles, chemicals, and more.
- Here are some of the highlights of the lists and the full breakdown of the tariffs.
President Donald Trump announced that the US will apply a 25% tariff to roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese goods – from aircraft to chicken incubators.
According to the US Trade Representative’s office, the tariffs will be applied in two waves. The first will apply to 818 Chinese goods worth $34 billion and go into effect July 6. The second wave, of 284 goods worth another $16 billion, does not have an implementation date and is still subject to public comment.
The USTR said that the focus of the tariffs will be on industrial goods, particularly in areas identified under China’s “Made in China 2025” plan designed to encourage growth in particular industries.
“It generally focuses on products from industrial sectors that contribute to or benefit from the “Made in China 2025″ industrial policy, which include industries such as aerospace, information and communications technology, robotics, industrial machinery, new materials, and automobiles,” the USTR’s office said. “The list does not include goods commonly purchased by American consumers such as cellular telephones or televisions.”
Here’s a selected list of some of the major categories of goods that will be hit with the first wave of tariffs:
- Aircraft tires
- Nuclear reactors
- Boat motors
- Aircraft engines and engine parts
- Air and gas compressors, which are used in various goods like refrigerators
- Industrial heating equipment
- Scales, mostly for weighing large industrial equipment
- Cranes and other “lifting equipment”
- Bulldozers, backhoes, tampers, boring machines, and other large construction vehicles
- Oil and gas drilling platform parts
- Plows, mowers, combine harvester-threshers, and other large agricultural vehicles
- Diary milkers, chicken incubators, and other livestock equipment
- Machinery for foods processing including meat processing and fruit processing
- Machinery for making paper cardboard, and other paper products
- Parts of printers and copy machines
- Machinery for processing and molding metals or cements, and their parts
- Machinery for making glass products including light bulbs
- Machinery for making rubber or plastic goods
- Ball bearings
- DC and AC generators of various sizes and power levels
- Electricity transformers
- Industrial magnets
- Lithium batteries and other batteries
- Industrial ovens and furnaces
- Radar and radio equipment
- Parts for televisions, video recording equipment, and similar video products
- Electronic traffics signs
- Electrical equipment such as resistors, circuit breakers, and similar
- LEDs
- Trains and rail parts
- Large vehicles using both diesel and non-diesel fuel
- Some cars and trucks, motorcycles, helicopters, airplanes, and spacecraft
- Microscopes, telescopes
- Lasers
- Imaging and navigational equipment
- Medical equipment such a X-rays and pacemakers
- Scientific equipment such as pressure gauges, spectrometers, and similar
The list includes several subcategories under the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding Systems, or HS – a coding system that help to standardize the classification of goods around the world. Here’s the list broken down using the HS codes via the USTR:
Here are some highlights from the second set of goods, which mostly focuses on industrial chemicals used in the creation of plastic goods:
- Lubricating oils
- Polymers used in everything from clear plastic wrap to Styrofoam coolers
- Resins and other industrial chemicals
- Plastic tubes and pipes
- Plates, sheets, film, foil and strip of various plastics and polymers
- Engines for industrial equipment
- Agricultural equipment such as irrigation systems and seeders
- Tractors
- Specialty motor vehicles
- Floating docks
- Thermometers
- Speedometers
- Measuring equipment for everything from electrical currents to liquid supply
And here’s the full list broken up by HS code:
