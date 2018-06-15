Trump is slapping tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods — here’s the full list of products that will get hit

source Reuters

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The US Trade Representative’s office said the tariffs will be implemented in two parts.

The tariffs focus on industrial parts, vehicles, chemicals, and more.

Here are some of the highlights of the lists and the full breakdown of the tariffs.

President Donald Trump announced that the US will apply a 25% tariff to roughly $50 billion worth of Chinese goods – from aircraft to chicken incubators.

According to the US Trade Representative’s office, the tariffs will be applied in two waves. The first will apply to 818 Chinese goods worth $34 billion and go into effect July 6. The second wave, of 284 goods worth another $16 billion, does not have an implementation date and is still subject to public comment.

The USTR said that the focus of the tariffs will be on industrial goods, particularly in areas identified under China’s “Made in China 2025” plan designed to encourage growth in particular industries.

“It generally focuses on products from industrial sectors that contribute to or benefit from the “Made in China 2025″ industrial policy, which include industries such as aerospace, information and communications technology, robotics, industrial machinery, new materials, and automobiles,” the USTR’s office said. “The list does not include goods commonly purchased by American consumers such as cellular telephones or televisions.”

Here’s a selected list of some of the major categories of goods that will be hit with the first wave of tariffs:

Aircraft tires

Nuclear reactors

Boat motors

Aircraft engines and engine parts

Air and gas compressors, which are used in various goods like refrigerators

Industrial heating equipment

Scales, mostly for weighing large industrial equipment

Cranes and other “lifting equipment”

Bulldozers, backhoes, tampers, boring machines, and other large construction vehicles

Oil and gas drilling platform parts

Plows, mowers, combine harvester-threshers, and other large agricultural vehicles

Diary milkers, chicken incubators, and other livestock equipment

Machinery for foods processing including meat processing and fruit processing

Machinery for making paper cardboard, and other paper products

Parts of printers and copy machines

Machinery for processing and molding metals or cements, and their parts

Machinery for making glass products including light bulbs

Machinery for making rubber or plastic goods

Ball bearings

DC and AC generators of various sizes and power levels

Electricity transformers

Industrial magnets

Lithium batteries and other batteries

Industrial ovens and furnaces

Radar and radio equipment

Parts for televisions, video recording equipment, and similar video products

Electronic traffics signs

Electrical equipment such as resistors, circuit breakers, and similar

LEDs

Trains and rail parts

Large vehicles using both diesel and non-diesel fuel

Some cars and trucks, motorcycles, helicopters, airplanes, and spacecraft

Microscopes, telescopes

Lasers

Imaging and navigational equipment

Medical equipment such a X-rays and pacemakers

Scientific equipment such as pressure gauges, spectrometers, and similar

The list includes several subcategories under the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding Systems, or HS – a coding system that help to standardize the classification of goods around the world. Here’s the list broken down using the HS codes via the USTR:

Here are some highlights from the second set of goods, which mostly focuses on industrial chemicals used in the creation of plastic goods:

Lubricating oils

Polymers used in everything from clear plastic wrap to Styrofoam coolers

Resins and other industrial chemicals

Plastic tubes and pipes

Plates, sheets, film, foil and strip of various plastics and polymers

Engines for industrial equipment

Agricultural equipment such as irrigation systems and seeders

Tractors

Specialty motor vehicles

Floating docks

Thermometers

Speedometers

Measuring equipment for everything from electrical currents to liquid supply

And here’s the full list broken up by HS code: