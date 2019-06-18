Trump says ‘extended’ trade talks with China will resume before G20

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that trade negotiations would resume before the end of the month. The comments ease concerns that planned escalations between the largest economies would take place at the end of June.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting.”

Trump has vowed to slap steep tariffs on virtually all imports from China if Xi doesn’t meet with him at the G20 summit at the end of the month. Eleven rounds of trade negotiations between the two countries stalled in early May after the US said China reneged on nearly all major commitments in a draft deal.

