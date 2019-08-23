China hits back at the Trump administration with tariffs on $75 billion worth of US products

source Damir Sagolj/Reuters

China on Friday announced plans to retaliate against the Trump administration with new tariffs on roughly $75 billion worth of US products including cars.

The tariffs would take effect in two separate batches, on September 1 and December 15.

President Donald Trump said this month he would slap tariffs on all remaining imports from China on those dates.

Visit Markets Insider for more stories.

China on Friday announced plans to retaliate against the Trump administration with new tariffs on roughly $75 billion worth of US products and reinstated duties on American cars.

The Chinese finance ministry said in a statement that tariffs of between 5% and 10% on more than 5,000 products would take effect in two separate batches beginning September 1. The next second tranche, which included a 25% tax on US auto imports, was scheduled for December 15.

The escalation came after President Donald Trump said this month he would slap tariffs on all remaining imports from China on those same dates.

The US has since decided to temporarily halt duties on a portion of those products, but Trump advisers said that move wasn’t meant to be a concession to China. It was instead meant to shield American shoppers from the effects of tariffs during the holiday shopping season.

“Despite the US decision to delay tariffs on some Chinese goods …. if the United States rides roughshod over China’s opposition and impose any new tariffs, China will be forced to adopt retaliatory actions,” Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng told reporters Thursday.

The White House, the Office of the US Trade Representative and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

This story is developing.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.