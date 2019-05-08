China threatens to hit back at the US if Trump follows through with his plan to escalate the trade war

caption President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. source Reuters/Carlos Barria

Beijing said Wednesday it would take countermeasures if the Trump administration follows through with planned trade war escalations.

The US Trade Representative filed paperwork on Wednesday to increase the tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports this Friday.

Those developments would mark major escalations in the trade war between the world’s largest economies, just before deal was expected to be reached.

China said on Wednesday it would retaliate against the US if President Donald Trump follows through with planned trade war escalations.

Beijing warned in a statement it would take “necessary” countermeasures if the Trump administration more than doubled rates on an existing tranche of tariffs at the end of the week.

The president has also indicated plans to levy a new 25% duty on Chinese imports not already subject to them, about $325 billion worth of products.

That came after US officials accused China on Monday of reneging on previous pledges in a draft trade agreement.

