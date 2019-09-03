Trump says a deal with China will be ‘MUCH TOUGHER’ if he gets re-elected in 2020

source Getty Images/Alex Wong

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that a more than yearlong trade dispute with China could potentially last until 2020.

He said that any agreement to defuse tensions would be ‘tougher’ if he were to win re-election.

Any other candidate would allow the second-largest economy to put US companies at a disadvantage, he suggested.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that a more than yearlong trade dispute with China could potentially last until 2020, adding that any agreement to defuse tensions would be ‘tougher’ if he were to win re-election.

“And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!” the president wrote in a series of tweets. “In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!”

He said once again that China would prefer for another candidate to win the White House next year, claiming that would allow the second-largest economy to put US companies at a disadvantage.

“While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of ‘ripoff USA'($600 B/year),16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot,” Trump wrote.

The US enacted tariffs on more than $100 billion worth of Chinese products on Sunday, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing. That round of escalation was particularly alarming for businesses and lawmakers because it was poised to hit far more consumer products.

The Trump administration has found support in its calls to address Chinese trade practices, but its widespread use of tariffs on other trading partners has drawn backlash. The president defended his approach on Tuesday, saying his trade team was ‘doing very well’ in negotiations with China.

“For all of the ‘geniuses’ out there, many who have been in other administrations and ‘taken to the cleaners’ by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China Trade practices remember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also,” Trump wrote. “Will change!”

Neither side has announced specifics on whether an in-person meeting would still take place this month.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.