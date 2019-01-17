The Trump administration is reportedly considering lifting some tariffs on China to help get a trade deal done

caption President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders countries are currently embroiled in an ongoing trade war. source Getty Images

The US is considering eliminating some or all tariffs on China, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing for tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to be stopped, arguing the move would help the two sides toward a trade deal.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is against lifting the tariffs.

The Trump administration and Beijing have paused their trade war until March 1 amid negotiations over a larger deal.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and some Trump administration officials are pushing for the US to lift tariffs on Chinese goods to calm worried investors and get Beijing on board with a larger trade deal, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mnuchin has brought up the idea of removing some or all tariffs on Chinese goods as an incentive for the Chinese to agree to a deal. More hawkish members of President Donald Trump’s trade team, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the lead negotiator with Beijing, are against such a move.

The US currently has tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods coming into the country.

Lighthizer has expressed concern that lifting the tariffs would squander any leverage the US has on China and would result in a less favorable deal, according to the Journal. Trump’s decades-long preference for tariffs and hard-nosed trade views have usually hewed closer to Lighthizer’s opinions than Mnuchin’s.

But according to the Journal, Trump has pressured Lighthizer in recent weeks to reach a deal and avoid a possibly devastating escalation of the trade war.

The US and China are currently in the midst of a trade war ceasefire, with no new tariffs or increase in duties allowed to go into effect until March 1. After that deadline, the US’s 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods is set to increase to 25%. Trump has also threatened to place tariffs on the remaining $267 billion worth of Chinese goods that have yet to be caught up in the trade war.

US officials and Chinese officials have met in recent weeks to try and hash out a deal on trade. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s top economic official, is scheduled to come to Washington, DC, on January 30 for talks.

The trade war began in earnest in March 2018 when Trump announced the US would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods as a response to China’s alleged theft of US intellectual property. China responded with tariffs of equal size and severity on US goods.

The response prompted Trump to move forward with another round of tariffs, this time on $200 billion worth of goods. China hit back with tariffs on $60 billion of American goods. Those tariffs went into effect at the end of September.

The back-and-forth fight resulted in a shaky stock market and economic concerns, which eventually compelled Trump to try and make a deal. At the G20 summit in Argentina, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hashed out a detente and committed to working on a deal.

The Treasury Department denied the report in a statement to CNBC.

“Neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China,” a Treasury spokesperson said. “This an ongoing process with the Chinese that is nowhere near completion.”