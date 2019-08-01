Trump says the US will slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports next month

source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will expand tariffs to virtually all imports from China on September 1, marking a significant escalation in a more than yearlong trade war between the largest economies.

“Trade talks are continuing, and……during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country,” the president wrote on Twitter.

He accused China of reneging on past commitments, including buying more American agricultural products and stemming the flow of fentanyl to the US.

On Tuesday, Trump said China would have to make significant progress in negotiations with the US or risk “no deal at all.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.