Trump bizarrely claimed that liberals want to rename Thanksgiving during a wild Florida rally

caption President Donald Trump pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 2017. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump claimed that some people don’t want Thanksgiving to be called Thanksgiving anymore at a rally Tuesday night.

Without giving any further details, Trump said that “you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving” during the rally, in Sunrise, Florida.

Trump did not say what he thinks people want to change the name to, but connected it to his repeated criticism of the phrase “Happy Holidays.”

Trump attacked the so-called “War on Christmas” during his presidential campaign and declared victory back in 2017, when he said: “We can say Merry Christmas again.”

He told his supporters that “we’re not changing it,” adding that “we’re going to have do little work on Thanksgiving.”

“People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we’re not changing it,” he said.

You can watch the moment here:

At his #TrumpRally @realDonaldTrump claims some people want to change the name of Thanksgiving???? NO NO NO! I just don't like #Thanksgiving dinner being at 3 in the afternoon. And you shouldn't either. pic.twitter.com/V1Ch8MjgsD — KevinlyFather ???????????????????????????????? (@KevinlyFather) November 27, 2019

Trump connected the claimed desire to rename Thanksgiving to his previous criticism of the phrase “Happy Holidays,” which he repeatedly decried during his election campaign.

“And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again,” he said.

“Remember I said that?”

Trump had previously attacked the so-called “War on Christmas,” saying during his presidential campaign: “If I become president, we’re going to be saying Merry Christmas at every store.”

Trump then declared victory in a 2017 speech, claiming: “We can say Merry Christmas again.”

Despite Trump’s protestations, most Americans don’t seem to mind saying or hearing “Happy Holidays.” A 2016 survey from Public Policy Polling found that more than 80% of Americans didn’t care which phrase people used.

Even Trump’s hotels, restaurants, and shops, and well as his daughter Ivanka Trump, have all used the phrase “Happy Holidays” during his presidency.