Trump greets Clemson Tigers with fast-food buffet of Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King as they celebrate their national championship

caption President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers in celebration of their national championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images

Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers on Monday to celebrate the team’s national championship.

Trump served the team a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options for dinner, including roughly 300 burgers.

Pictures from the event are now making the rounds on Twitter.

On Monday, the Clemson Tigers took part in a White House visit to celebrate their national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While some might have expected a fine steak dinner would serve a team full of football players well, Trump announced on Monday morning that the team would be greeted with a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options to celebrate their hard-fought victory.

“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings with some pizza,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting.”

source Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images

Trump made good on his promise, proudly displaying a sea of burgers for the players to indulge in later that night.

“So I had a choice,” Trump said to the team during dinner. “Do we have no food for you? Because we have a shutdown. Or do we give you some little, quick salads that the first lady will make?”

“I said, you guys aren’t into salads,” Trump added.

“The President wanted to host a fun event to celebrate the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The White House, which had its staff reduced in light of the ongoing partial government shutdown, blamed Democratic lawmakers for the impasse, and claimed Trump was providing the meal at his own expense.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed – so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.”

Around 300 burgers were set out for the players to eat, according to White House pool reports.

Pictures from the event showed the wide assortment of fast food items.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Clemson team steps up to chow down at WH fast food buffet. pic.twitter.com/HgIsKqVHDy — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019

Asked which of the fast food eats he likes best, "I like it all," said @POTUS. "It's all great stuff." Said it'll be interesting to see how much is left, after the Clemson team fills up. Thinks they'll like it better than anything else the WH could serve. pic.twitter.com/8mlPIREZmu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 14, 2019

Chick-Fil-A, Clemson’s favorite fast food, did not immediately appear to be on the menu.