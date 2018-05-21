The White House made a coin for Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un, and lots of people noticed the number of chins on the North Korean leader

caption The Trump administration on Monday released its “trip coin” to commemorate the impending summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. source Twitter

The Trump administration on Monday released its “trip coin” to commemorate the impending summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

One side of the coin features the silhouettes of Trump and Kim, while the other shows Air Force One departing the White House.

Some on social media seemed to think the coin did not depict Kim in a particularly flattering light, while others noted it referred to him as North Korea’s “Supreme Leader” and were critical of that description.

kim jong-un gets the double chin treatment pic.twitter.com/5OSdidZPIq — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) May 21, 2018

How many chins did they give Kim Jong Un? https://t.co/OuENi0d4ar — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 21, 2018

I wonder if Kim Jong Un will like the extra few chins they added to the Military Office coin. pic.twitter.com/LzIKiSRwSI — Levi Gibian (@LeviGibian) May 21, 2018

There's now a White House Military Office coin for the upcoming Trump Kim Jong Un summit. The North Korean dictator is referred to as "Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un." pic.twitter.com/tFAmE813Y1 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2018

Imagine being in such a rush to legitimize yourself as America’s president that you also rushed to legitimize Kim as “Supreme Leader” of the DPRK pic.twitter.com/VpwiUyaCm0 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 21, 2018

Trump is tentatively set to meet with Kim on June 12 in Singapore, though North Korea has recently flirted with the idea of canceling the meeting. The rogue state has complained about joint military exercises between the US and North Korea, as well as recent comments from White House national security adviser John Bolton.

The Trump administration hopes to push North Korea to agree to complete denuclearization via the summit, but the reclusive nation is seemingly quite opposed to that notion.

In exchange for agreeing to denuclearization, the White House has signaled to Kim that he would receive various protections and see an easing of harsh economic sanctions.