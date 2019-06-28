Trump complains about the 2020 Democratic debates to Angela Merkel at the G20 summit

caption Democratic presidential hopefuls arrive on stage for the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. source Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump complained about the 2020 Democratic debates during his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Thursday.

Trump claimed that he “just passed a television set” when he said he “saw that maximum healthcare was given to 100% of the illegal immigrants coming into our country by the Democrats,” according to pool reports.

Merkel was described by reporters as “studiously neutral” and was not making eye contact with Trump.

“They have a debate going on,” Trump said to Merkel. “They had the first debate last night, perhaps you saw. It wasn’t very exciting, I can tell you that.”

“They have another one going on today,” Trump added. “They definitely have plenty of candidates, that’s about it. So, I look forward to spending time with you rather than watching.”

Trump also tweeted about the debate on Thursday evening, railing against the Democrats who responded approvingly to the possibility of providing healthcare to undocumented migrants. Asked by an MSNBC moderator if they would support the policy if elected president, all 10 candidates raised their hands.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” Trump said in his tweet. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

Trump previously teased that he may live-tweet the two Democratic debates this week. The president tweeted on Wednesday during the first Democratic debate with one word: “BORING!”

Thursday’s event is the second night of the first iteration of the Democratic National Committee’s primary debates.

It is comprised of half of the 20 Democratic candidates who qualified for the debate stage: bestselling book author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, and Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado; Kamala Harris of California; Bernie Sanders of Vermont; and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.