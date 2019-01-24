Trump concedes to Nancy Pelosi, agrees to postpone State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump will not give his State of the Union address during the government shutdown, he announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump will not give his State of the Union address during the government shutdown, he announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

This concession ends a weekslong scuffle between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who earlier on Wednesday denied Trump use of the House of Representatives chamber to deliver his speech.

“As the Shutdown was going on, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address,” Trump tweeted. “I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown [sic], suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over [sic].”

“I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber,” he continued. “I look forward to giving a ‘great’ State of the Union Address in the near future!”

