Trump congratulated his daughter Tiffany on graduating from law school 4 days late

President Donald Trump congratulated his younger daughter Tiffany on her graduation from Georgetown Law School four days late.

In a Wednesday tweet, the president said he was “proud” of Tiffany and quipped, “just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

The tweet came only after multiple reporters noted that not a single Trump family member had publicly congratulated Tiffany on her achievement.

President Donald Trump didn’t publicly acknowledge that his daughter, Tiffany Trump, had graduated from Georgetown Law School until four days after the fact.

The president congratulated his 26-year-old daughter in a Wednesday tweet quipping, “just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

Trump’s congratulatory tweet came only after CNN and Vanity Fair noted on Tuesday that not a single Trump family member had yet publicly acknowledged Tiffany’s Saturday graduation.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

It’s unclear what Tiffany is planning to do with her law degree, but she said in October 2016 that she’s “interested” in working for her father’s business and that she’d bring “a different kind of skill set to the company.”

This isn’t the first time the president has appeared to spurn his younger daughter. Last fall, Trump’s former executive assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, told reporters that the president didn’t like to be photographed with Tiffany because he believed she was “overweight.”

The president said at the time that he would call Tiffany to reassure her that Westerhout’s claim was untrue. He insisted that Westerhout, who was forced to resign over the incident, was “a very good person.”

“I’m going to say it’s just absolutely false,” he told reporters. “[Tiffany] is a wonderful person. She studies so hard. She’s a great student.”