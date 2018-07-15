Trump congratulates Putin on hosting the World Cup: ‘one of the best ever!’

caption President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. source MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday to congratulate the winners of the 2018 World Cup.

On that list, he included Russian President Vladimir Putin for hosting “one of the best ever!” tournaments in Moscow.

Trump’s tweet comes a day before he’s set to meet one-on-one with Putin in Helsinki, and two days after the special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

France defeated Croatia on Sunday to finish off the 21st World Cup, the first held in Eastern Europe in central Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, at a time when Trump and Putin’s relationship is in the spotlight.

He also tweeted earlier in the day about the meeting to again call the news media “the enemy of the people.”

Describing a hypothetical gift of the country of Russia as reparations for “all of the sins and evils committed by Russia”, Trump blamed the news media and Democrats for division in the US, and said no matter what happens at his meeting with Putin, it won’t be “good enough”.

Heading to Helsinki, Finland – looking forward to meeting with President Putin tomorrow. Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

…over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn’t good enough – that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition! Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

…know how to do is resist and obstruct! This is why there is such hatred and dissension in our country – but at some point, it will heal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

Several lawmakers have spoken out since the indictments for Trump to cancel the meeting, to agree to bring other US officials in the meeting, and to prioritize discussing campaign meddling. The White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the meeting would go on as planned.

Trump said in a Saturday interview he had “low expectations” for the meeting, and planned to ask about extraditing the indicted intelligence officers.

When asked who he thought was the “biggest foe” to the US right now, Trump named the European Union, China, and Russia.