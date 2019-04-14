Trump congratulates Tiger Woods after Masters win, calls him a ‘great champion’

Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters on Sunday, his first major win since 2008.

After the win, President Trump, who has played golf with Woods in the past, congratulated him for his victory on Twitter.

Tiger Woods received congratulations from President Donald Trump on Sunday after winning the Masters.

Woods won his fifth green jacket on Sunday, outlasting a leaderboard stacked with talent to complete his comeback and win his first major since 2008.

During the round, Trump, who has golfed with Woods on numerous occasions, tweeted out that he was following along the action with excitement.

Great Masters going on right now. @TigerWoods is leading with 2 holes left to play. Very exciting, tune in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Watching final hole of @TheMasters. @TigerWoods is looking GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

When Woods sunk his final putt, Trump tweeted out his congratulations, calling Woods a “Great Champion.”

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

With Woods as champion, don’t be surprised if he receives an invite to the White House for a fast-food dinner.

