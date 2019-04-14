Trump congratulates Tiger Woods after Masters win, calls him a ‘great champion’

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-

Tiger Woods received congratulations from President Donald Trump on Sunday after winning the Masters.

Woods won his fifth green jacket on Sunday, outlasting a leaderboard stacked with talent to complete his comeback and win his first major since 2008.

During the round, Trump, who has golfed with Woods on numerous occasions, tweeted out that he was following along the action with excitement.

When Woods sunk his final putt, Trump tweeted out his congratulations, calling Woods a “Great Champion.”

With Woods as champion, don’t be surprised if he receives an invite to the White House for a fast-food dinner.

