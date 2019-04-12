Trump says he considered his daughter Ivanka for high-level positions at the UN and the World Bank because she’s ‘very good with numbers’

President Donald Trump recently told The Atlantic he considered his daughter Ivanka for high-level positions at the United Nations and the World Bank because she’s “very good with numbers.”

While Ivanka does not have an extensive background in international development or trade economics, she holds an economics degree and spent much of her career as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Trump told The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott for a profile of his daughter published Friday that Ivanka is “a natural diplomat,” and the main reason he didn’t nominate her to replace Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the UN because people would accuse him of engaging in nepotism.

Trump insisted that “it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism” and Ivanka would have been “incredible” in the role. Due to government nepotism regulations, Ivanka’s current White House advisory role is unpaid.

In January, the Financial Times reported that Trump was also considering Ivanka to replace outgoing World Bank president Jim Yong Kim, rumors that the White House denied. Earlier this month, undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass was confirmed to the position.

Ivanka graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics, but does not have an extensive background in international development, diplomacy, or trade economics.

She has, however, spent much of her career as a businesswoman, and has focused on women’s empowerment and workforce development projects from her loosely-defined role as a White House advisor.

Before joining the White House, she worked as a vice president for acquisitions at the Trump Organization. She also directed her own fashion line, the Ivanka Trump brand, which was shuttered last summer.

In 2018, Ivanka partnered with the World Bank to create the Women Entrepreneur’s Finance Initiative, a program quickly nicknamed the “Ivanka Fund” which seeks to enable women in developing countries to more readily access loans and grants to fund their own small businesses and other development projects.

