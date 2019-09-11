Trump pushes forward a vaping ban that would make flavored e-cigs illegal

On Wednesday, President Trump held a policy meeting at the White House to discuss national vaping guidelines. The Trump administration is preparing to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol flavors, across the US.

The meeting comes after more than 450 people have been hospitalized and at least five died from vaping-related lung illnesses.

Some of the cases have been linked to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and others to THC-containing vapes.

Health experts are still unsure what’s causing these illnesses and deaths and the FDA and CDC continue to investigate.

On Wednesday, President Trump held a policy meeting at the White House to discuss national vaping guidelines amidst hundreds of cases of vaping-related illnesses across the United States.

The Trump administration, with guidance from the FDA, is preparing to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes across the US, the administration said in an unexpected announcement. The ban will build on former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb’s proposal to ban flavored tobacco products like Juul.

We outlined the youth risk posed by flavors in November 2018 and I noted then, and now, that this has become a grave public health risk and needs to be addressed forcefully and I’m pleased to see the administration building on what we announced in March. https://t.co/enjBwiUp4B pic.twitter.com/NcJPm3MJs1 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) September 11, 2019

The meeting comes after more than 450 people have been hospitalized and at least five died from vaping-related lung illnesses, both from nicotine and THC vape products.

“The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

Azar and acting FDA Commissioner Norman Sharpless said the ban will include all flavored vaping products including mint and menthol flavors. Flavored vape products have gained scrutiny because they seem to be marketed toward young adults.

“She’s got a son … she feels very strongly about it,” Trump said of Melania’s involvement in the vaping issue.

I just announced with @POTUS and @FDACommissioner that we will be finalizing policies that will clear flavored e-cigarettes from the market. New provisional data show that youth use continues to rise rapidly, and we will not stand idly by. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) September 11, 2019

Currently, the FDA doesn’t have a plan in place for how to enact a nationwide flavored vape ban.

Health experts are still unsure what’s causing these illnesses and deaths and the FDA and CDC continue to investigate. Currently, experts believe vape juice ingredients like vitamin E acetate could be causing these life-threatening reactions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.