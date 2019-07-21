Trump showed up at another wedding, this time for ‘huge Trump fans’ who reportedly invited him

caption President Donald Trump walks out of the White House before departing July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New Jersey to host a fundraising dinner and spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was out of Washington but stayed in the public eye over the weekend as he made an appearance at a wedding reception at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

A video posted to social media shows a supportive crowd of guests chanting “USA, USA” and “Trump, Trump, Trump” as he greeted the bride and groom.

TMZ reports that the bride and groom are “huge Trump fans” and sent Trump multiple invitations to the ceremony.

The potential for an appearance by Trump at the club’s event have been reported to be advertised as a selling point for event services.

President Donald Trump made an appearance at a wedding reception that was being held in his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday.

Trump appeared to be the finishing touch at the wedding that TMZ reported was themed “Make America Great Again.” A video posted on Instagram captures the supportive crowd chanting “USA, USA” and “Trump, Trump, Trump” as he greeted the bride and groom.

TMZ reports that it was a very welcome visit, as the bride and groom are “huge Trump fans” and got engaged in 2017 at the club. The bride, Nicole Marie reportedly sent Trump multiple invites to the wedding, “including a booklet that showcased encounters that she had with him, including rallies and Trump parties.”

The report also says there were flags in the reception hall that read “Trump 2020.”

The appearance was likely a welcome break from controversy for the president, coming a week after he launched a racist attack on four Democratic lawmakers and reportedly alarmed his inner circle and Republican allies.

Read more: Timeline of the chaotic series of events surrounding Trump’s racist tweets attacking ‘the Squad’

This isn’t the first time the president has played wedding crasher, as he’s made at least five appearances at receptions since 2017. One such appearance in July 2018 saw Trump depart the Marine One helicopter and head straight to greeting guests.

The Hill reported in 2017 that the potential for experiencing one of Trump’s drop-ins was a selling point for the wedding venue.

“If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple,” an old Bedminster National Golf Club brochure read, according to the New York Times.