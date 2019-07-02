Trump doubled down on his attacks against Baltimore and Cummings, claiming critics are playing the ‘race card’

President Donald Trump added San Francisco to the list of US cities he has disparaged this weekend with a Sunday morning tweet aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable [sic] lately,” Trump tweeted. “Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

The president also reiterated his disdain for Representative Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district, addressing accusations that his Saturday tweets calling the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” were racist.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump tweeted, referring to the publicly resolved tension between Pelosi and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Read more: ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one’: The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board rails against Trump in a scathing column

“Just take […] a look, the facts speak far louder than words!” the president tweeted. “The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!”

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Trump also directly attributed a quote in one of his tweets to “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Peter Hegseth, seemingly confirming that he was tweeting Sunday as he watched the morning show. On Saturday, when the president first began attacking Cummings and Baltimore on Twitter, his tweets drew direct quotes from “Fox & Friends” but were not attributed.

“‘Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done,'” Trump tweeted, quoting Hegseth. The president added his own commentary with “How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country!”

“Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done.” @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Earlier, Trump also tweeted a quote from Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” host Jeanine Pirro, that alleges the existence of a “Deep State,” a conspiracy theory that alleges high-ranking government and military officials are part of a secret body that manipulates or controls government policy.

The Trump administration has endorsed the existence of an anti-Trump deep state coalition before, but experts say the theory as it applies to American politics is inaccurate and grossly misleading.

“If it weren’t for Donald Trump, we would never know how corrupt these Democrats are, we would never know for sure that there was a Deep State. Now we know it.” @JudgeJeanine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

“‘If it weren’t for Donald Trump, we would never know how corrupt these Democrats are, we would never know for sure that there was a Deep State. Now we know it,'” the president quoted Pirro saying in his tweet.