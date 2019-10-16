Trump defends his Syria retreat as ‘strategically brilliant,’ saying the Kurds are ‘no angels’ and that they have ‘a lot of sand they can play with’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Kurds are “no angels” as he defended his decision to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria.

Trump’s Syria retreat opened the door for a Turkish invasion of Syria that began last Wednesday. The incursion targets the Kurds.

“If Turkey goes into Syria it is between Turkey and Syria. It’s not our problem,” Trump said. “The Kurds know how to fight. As I said, they are not angels.”

“They’ve got a lot of sand over there,” Trump went on to say. “There’s a lot of sand they can play with.”

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) bore the brunt of the US-led campaign against ISIS, losing roughly 11,000 fighters in the process.

Trump also said his Syria retreat, which has catalyzed a humanitarian crisis and sparked bipartisan criticism in Washington, was “strategically brilliant.”

“I view the situation on the Turkish border with Syria to be, for the US, strategically brilliant,” Trump said less than a week after US forces in Syria came under fire by Turkish artillery.

Trump’s comments came during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Turkey invaded Syria just three days after the Trump administration abruptly announced the US was withdrawing troops from northeast Syria. The Syria retreat has been widely characterized as giving Turkey a greenlight to invade and go after the Kurds.

Trump was warned that the move could create a security vacuum that would open the door for the resurgence of ISIS while also benefiting Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the week since Turkey invaded, the Kurds have turned to Damascus and Moscow for protection, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for at least two attacks.

Meanwhile, hundreds of ISIS-related detainees escaped from a prison camp in northern Syria over the weekend. The Kurds have been detaining roughly 11,000 ISIS militants, but they’re now focused on thwarting the Turkish assault.

In short, Trump’s Syria retreat has been a big geopolitical victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin while offering ISIS an opening for a comeback.