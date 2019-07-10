Trump calls shoppers boycotting Home Depot ‘vicious and totally crazed’ and urges his followers to ‘fight’ for billionaire cofounder Bernie Marcus

President Donald Trump called shoppers threatening to boycott Home Depot “vicious and totally crazed” in a series of tweets on Tuesday, and he urged his followers to “fight” for the company’s cofounder, Bernie Marcus.

“A truly great, patriotic & charitable man, Bernie Marcus, the cofounder of Home Depot who, at the age of 90, is coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often used weapons. They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed … to your favorite President, me!” Trump tweeted.

“These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (‘Deplorables’) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you,” he added. “Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot!”

Marcus recently told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he plans to donate part of his fortune, which is estimated to total $4.55 billion, to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He donated $7 million to Trump during the 2016 campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Following the interview, some people criticized Marcus’ donations to Trump and threatened to boycott the home improvement retailer using the hashtag #boycotthomedepot on Twitter, Business Insider’s Áine Cain reported.

Now, Trump is responding.

“More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their ‘Enemy,'” Trump tweeted. “They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game!”

In the interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marcus said that he didn’t “agree with every move” Trump has made, but said the president has still “produced more than anybody else.”