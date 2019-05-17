Trump delays car tariffs for 6 months

caption A Ford Motor assembly worker works a 2018 F150 pick-up truck during the 100 year celebration of the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. source Reuters/Rebecca Cook

The White House said on Friday it would hold off on deciding whether to impose steep tariffs on cars entering the US.

That delayed a major escalation that was expected to raise the price of vehicles by thousands of dollars.

The Commerce Department concluded an investigation into whether auto imports pose a threat to national security, but its findings haven’t yet been turned over to Congress.

The 180-day delay had been widely expected and will allow negotiators additional time for potential trade negotiations with the European Union and Japan.

In February, the Commerce Department concluded an investigation into whether auto imports pose a threat to national security. The White House has so far declined to make those findings available to lawmakers, who widely oppose the prospect of auto tariffs.

Nearly 160 bipartisan members of Congress urged White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow in a letter earlier this month to not follow through with a tariff as high as 25% on vehicles entering the US.

“We are convinced that the products hard-working Americans in the auto sector design, build, sell, and service are not a threat to our national security,” the letter said. “We strongly urge you to advise the President against imposing trade restrictions that could harm the auto sector and the American economy.”

