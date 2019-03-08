Trump says Democrats have ‘become an anti-Israel party, an anti-Jewish party’ after the latest fight over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments

caption U.S. President Trump departs for Alabama from the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump slammed the House of Representatives’ passing a resolution condemning “all forms of hate” as “disgraceful.”

Trump charged that “the Democrats have become an anti-Israel party” and “an anti-Jewish party.”

The resolution initially focused on anti-Semitism in the wake of Rep. Ilhan Omar being accused of making anti-Semitic comments, but was broadened to include all forms of hate.

The resolution, which decried anti-Semitism and “all forms of hatred” – including racial discrimination, Islamophobia, and anti-Catholic bias – passed in the House by a vote of 407-23, with all the nay votes coming from Republicans who disapproved of taking the focus off of Omar’s comments.

“I thought yesterday’s vote by the House was disgraceful because it’s become – the Democrats have become an anti-Israel party,” Trump told reporters shortly before boarding Air Force One on Friday morning.

“They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. And I thought that vote was a disgrace and so does everybody else if you get an honest answer,” he continued.

Despite Trump’s claims, 65-75% of the Jewish electorate has voted for the Democratic candidate in the last five presidential elections, with Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton carrying 71% of the Jewish vote compared to Trump’s 24% in 2016. Furthermore, just two of the 34 currently serving Jewish members of Congress are Republicans.

In a Friday statement to INSIDER, the Jewish Democratic Council of America said they were “appalled” by Trump, in their view, exhibiting “dishonesty, hypocrisy, and willingness to use anti-Semitism and Israel as a political football.”

“The president’s own words have fueled the fire of intolerance and targeting of Jews, and Republicans have failed to condemn the president’s remarks in the same way that Democrats were quick to rebuke Representative Omar,” they added.

While the resolution was initially tailored specifically to denounce anti-Semitism, Omar’s allies in Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Pramila Jayapal accused Democratic leadership of unfairly singling out Omar.

The resolution, which decried anti-Semitism and “all forms of hatred” including racial discrimination, Islamophobia, and anti-Catholic bias passed in the House by a vote of 407-23-1, with all the nay votes coming from Republicans.

Omar, a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota, found herself in hot water over a series of February tweets that claimed that congressional support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby” (a reference to $100 dollar bills), and charging that some lawmakers were financially influenced by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

After apologizing and deleting those tweets, she faced a fresh round of scrutiny over a tweet claiming that pro-Israel lawmakers wanted members of Congress to “pledge allegiance to a foreign country,” which many people decried as invoking anti-Semitic tropes of Jewish Americans being unpatriotic and primarily loyal to Israel.

Many of the Republicans who voted against the resolution criticized it for not zeroing-in specifically on anti-Semitism.

“Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism,” GOP conference chair Liz Cheney said.

“While I stand wholeheartedly against discrimination outlined in this resolution, the language before the House today did not address the issue that is front and center.”