‘I love Tiffany’: Trump says his daughter is ‘great’ after his former personal assistant reportedly said he doesn’t want to be photographed with her

caption President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and daughter Tiffany Trump arrive for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, April 1, 2018. source Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday denied a rumor that he doesn’t like being photographed with his youngest daughter because he believes she is overweight.

Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, was reportedly fired on Thursday after gossiping about Tiffany with reporters during an off-the-record dinner.

Trump said Friday that “Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany,” adding that she was scheduled to phone him later that day.

President Donald Trump defended his youngest daughter on Friday amid reports that his former personal assistant made disparaging comments about his relationship with Tiffany.

Madeleine Westerhout was reportedly fired Thursday after gossiping about Trump’s family with journalists during an off-the-record dinner. According to Politico, Westerhout said Trump did not like being photographed with Tiffany because he believed she was overweight.

She also joked that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, Politico reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

On Friday, reporters asked Trump whether it was true that he didn’t like being pictured with Tiffany.

“Oh, no. No,” Trump said. “Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany.”

caption President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his departure for Camp David August 30, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Alex Wong

Trump called Westerhout’s comments “unfortunate,” but also accused the press of improperly leaking an off-the-record discussion.

“I really think she had a bad night,” he said. “She said she was drinking.”

He continued: “I think the press is very dishonest because it was supposed to be off-the-record. But still, you don’t say things like she said, which were just a little bit hurtful to some people.”

Trump told the reporters he hadn’t spoken with Tiffany about the reports yet, but said she was scheduled to phone him once he reached Camp David on Friday. He added that he would tell her the reports were untrue.

“I’m going to say it’s just absolutely false. She is a wonderful person. She studies so hard. She’s a great student. And she’s just a great – she’s a great person,” he said. “So I look forward to talking to her. I’ll be talking to her as soon as I get – and I love Tiffany. Tiffany is a great person.”