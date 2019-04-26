Trump denies the US paid North Korea $2 million for Otto Warmbier’s medical care

On Thursday, the Washington Post published a report claiming that North Korea billed the US $2 million for Otto Warmbier’s medical care.

On Thursday, two sources told the Washington Post about a previously unreported incident that allegedly happened after the Trump administration negotiated Warmbier’s release in June 2017.

The Post report said that before Warmbier was allowed to leave on a medical transport plane, North Korea demanded State Department official Joseph Yun sign a document agreeing to pay a $2 million bill for Warmbier’s medical care.

Yun took the matter to then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who conveyed the issue to the president himself. The president ultimately ordered Yun to sign the document, according to the report.

The Post did not learn whether the bill was ever paid. The sources who spoke to the paper say the bill was sent to the Treasury Department and went unpaid through 2016.

On Friday, Trump responded to the report and said that the US never paid a cent to the North Koreans for Warmbier’s care.

“No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else. This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terroist [sic] hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdahl!” Trump tweeted.

He went on to describe himself as “the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States.”

“20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid,” he said.

Warmbier fell into a coma in March 2016, on the day he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a poster during a trip to North Korea. The circumstances of how he fell into a coma remain a mystery. The North Korean regime was criticized for not telling US officials the truth about Warmbier’s health for more than a year.

The Trump administration secured his release in June 2017, but Warmbier died just six days after returning to his native Ohio.